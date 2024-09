Crackdown on teacher-only days labelled a "kick in the guts", prescription rates for puberty blockers under scrutiny and excitement grows for F1 as Kiwi Liam Lawson joins the grid.

One person has moderate injuries after a reported stabbing and car crash during rush hour on Great North Rd and Ash St in Avondale, Auckland.

Police have arrested one person after they were called to the scene at 4.50pm.

Traffic has backed up about 2.5km to the Northwestern Motorway ramp after police closed the road.

One person on the scene had injuries “consistent with a stab wound” and was taken to hospital, a police spokesman said.