An impounded car during a police blitz on anti-social driving in the Manawatū region.

Police have arrested four people and issued 17 speeding tickets in a blitz on anti-social driving near Palmerston North.

They also impounded six cars, issued four green stickers, two pink and one blue along with 11 WOF or registration infringements.

The operation in the Manawatū region took place from 6pm yesterday until 4am this morning.

The four arrests were for driving while disqualified, failing to stop, drinking and driving and endangering transport, police said.

Police initially found several people blocking roadways. Officers and two dog handlers were deployed to clear the roads, with one person arrested for endangering transport.

“At 11pm, the group began moving from their meeting point and broke into several lines of vehicles,” police said.

Police disrupted a group of anti-social drivers who had gathered in the Manawatū region.

“The majority of these people regrouped at the Kakariki Bridge near the Halcombe township (30km from Palmerston North),” police said.

Police talked with the drivers, “and only minor offending was detected”.

“After less than an hour, the group were moved on and relocated to the Tiakatahuna Road/State Highway 56,” police said.

Police said they understood the anti-social driving “is incredibly frustrating for our community, in terms of the noise it generates, risk it poses, and the damage it causes”.

They encouraged the public to report anti-social behaviour and reminded the public that drivers and registered owners of cars will be held accountable for any offences committed.



