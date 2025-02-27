Emergency services were called to the property in Sladden St in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police believe a house fire in the Hutt Valley suburb of Naenae was deliberately lit and are looking for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Seamus Doyle said a person at the house woke to find the front porch was on fire shortly after 3am.

“Thankfully, they were able to wake everybody else in the house and they all made it out of the house uninjured.”

Doyle said a scene examination and initial inquiries determined the fire was deliberately lit.