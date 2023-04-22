Police attend armed incident at Massey in Auckland overnight

Armed police at the incident in Massey last night. Photo / Hayden "Woodward

Armed police attended what is thought to have been a serious firearms incident in Massey overnight, setting up cordons and actively working to clear an address of interest.

A witness said police descended on Triangle Rd in the West Auckland suburb and cleared an address between Makora Rd and Lincoln Park Ave at about 9.40pm. An armed officer was seen standing outside a home on Lincoln Park Ave.

Two people were detained and detectives were speaking to them, said the witness.

A police spokesperson said a statement would be issued about the incident later this morning.

