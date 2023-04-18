Police attempt to reunite Cambridge residents with stolen goods

Pictured are some of the items that have been recovered, which police are trying to reunite with their owners. Photo / Supplied

Pictured are some of the items that have been recovered, which police are trying to reunite with their owners. Photo / Supplied

Police are attempting to reunite Cambridge residents with stolen goods after an alleged serial thief was caught last week.

Cambridge Sergeant Benjamin Joll said police arrested the 33-year-old man last Thursday after police executed two search warrants at two separate Cambridge addresses.

Police are releasing images of just some of the large amounts of stolen property in hopes the owners can reclaim them.

Pictured are some of the items that have been recovered, which police are trying to reunite with their owners. Photo / Supplied

Pictured are some of the items that have been recovered, which police are trying to reunite with their owners. Photo / Supplied

The alleged thief is due to reappear in the Hamilton District Court on July 24, on three charges of burglary, four charges of theft, one charge of possessing a cannabis plant and one charge of possessing methamphetamine utensils.

Pictured are some of the items that have been recovered, which police are trying to reunite with their owners. Photo / Supplied

Pictured are some of the items that have been recovered, which police are trying to reunite with their owners. Photo / Supplied

Joll urged anyone who has been the victim of dishonesty offending to contact the police and reassured the community they are working hard to hold these offenders to account.



