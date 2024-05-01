Voyager 2023 media awards
Firearm discharged outside Wellington Hospital

RNZ
By RNZ

Police are outside Wellington Hospital after reports of a firearm being discharged.

No one has been injured and police say those involved appear to know each other.

Te Whatu Ora Capital Coast & Hutt Valley Hospital & Specialist Services group director operations Jamie Duncan said there was no risk to patients or staff.

Police outside Wellington Hospital on Wednesday evening. Photo / John Gerritsen, RNZ
“While the main entrance will remain temporarily closed, until Police have departed, there has been no disruption to services and the hospital continues to operate as normal.”

Hospital spokesperson Jamie Duncan said staff who witnessed the incident were being given support.

More to come...


