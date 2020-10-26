Police at incident in Far North after shots allegedly fired at police

Police are at an incident in the Far North.

Police are responding to an incident in the Far North district, after shots were allegedly fired.

A witness told the Herald they were driving through the area just before 6am when their vehicle was stopped by police.

"A police officer said there had been shots fired at the police," he said.

"There was an assailant still at large."

NZTA said a "police incident" had closed State Highway 11 between between Puketona Junction (SH10) and Haruru.

SH11 HARURU - ROAD CLOSED - 6:00AM

Due to a police issue a section of #SH11, between Puketona Jctn (SH10) and Haruru, is currently closed. Please use SH1 & SH10 for journeys to/from Paihia: https://t.co/DVpmhMPD8A ^TP pic.twitter.com/PZUd58r37y — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) October 26, 2020

Motorists in the area are being told to avoid the area.

"Please use SH1 and SH10 for journeys to (and) from Paihia," NZTA said.

- more to come -