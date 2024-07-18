The rate of assaults on police officers in Tairāwhiti remains 'relatively consistent', according to the area commander. Photo / Paul Rickard

Assaults on police in Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay have remained “relatively consistent” year-on-year and are comparable to police districts of the same size.

It was reported earlier this week that Counties Manukau, Waikato and Bay of Plenty reported the most assaults on police officers compared to other regions in New Zealand.

In the past four years there were 453 assaults on officers in Counties Manukau, 465 in Waikato and 549 in Bay of Plenty.

In other police districts such as Eastern, of which Tairāwhiti is a part, fewer than 100 assaults were reported yearly.

No specific figures have been provided for the assault numbers on Tairāwhiti officers.