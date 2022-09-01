Police are asking the public to assist them in finding 22-year-old Wellington woman Breanna Muriwai. Photo / NZME

Police are asking the public to assist them in finding 22-year-old Wellington woman Breanna Muriwai.

Muriwai was dropped at the Paraparaumu Railway Station by family members last Friday, police said in a statement, and she is believed to have travelled in the wider Wellington region over the weekend.

"Information provided to Police since Breanna went missing suggests that she was at Te Horo Beach early in the morning on Sunday 28 August," the spokesperson wrote.

Police will be undertaking a search of Te Horo Beach tomorrow, in the area around the last reported sighting of Muriwai.

Brianna Muriwai, 22, was last seen on Te Horo Beach on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

The spokesperson said Muriwai's family is very concerened for her wellbeing and wants to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen her since Friday August 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and reference police file number 220829/5320.