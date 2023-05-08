Police ask for help identifying Wellington water whirler wilful damage suspects

The four people wanted by police in relation to the damage to the sculpture. Photo / NZ Police

Wellington police have released images of the people they believe could “assist with inquiries” into the damage of a sculpture on the waterfront.

The Len Lye sculpture, a tall pole that can be activated to create a dazzling water display on the waterfront, was snapped in half in April, and police today issued a plea for help identifying four people caught on CCTV in the area.

“If you recognise the people in the images, or have any information which could assist us with our investigation please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call Police on 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing file number 230425/6331.

Wellington City Council spokeswoman Victoria Barton-Chapple said at the time of the incident, CCTV caught four people working hard to break the sculpture.

“The wand broke after significant pushing and pulling of it by one of the individuals involved – one of them also found time for a quick skinny dip.”

The individuals were seen leaving the scene heading north past TSB Arena, Barton-Chapple said.

The $300,000 sculpture on Wellington’s waterfront was made famous when a self-styled “daredevil” climbed on it and broke it in 2018.

A bystander filmed Hunter Macdonald scaling the pole as it bent under his weight, until it snapped off at the base, hitting him on the head as he plunged into the water.

Macdonald pleaded guilty to wilful damage and was sentenced to community work and fined $1000 in reparation for breaking the sculpture.