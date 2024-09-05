Two men have been arrested following a police investigation of illegal activities at multiple auto-dismantlers’ yards.
A 21-year-old from Upper Hutt and a 39-year-old from Christchurch were arrested yesterday after simultaneous warrants were executed.
The men face charges relating to receiving stolen vehicles and breaching the Secondhand Dealers and Pawnbrokers Act 2004.
“This is a shot across the bow of the second-hand industry,” says Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Sarah Graham, officer in charge of the Canterbury Tactical Crime Unit. “If you break the law, we will track you down and work across districts and agencies to do it.”
Police have named this investigation Operation Mane.
Operation in Canterbury - ‘we’re coming for you’
“Among the evidence Operation Mane uncovered was that an Upper Hutt auto dismantler was operating under a similar business model. Wellington District Police, under the umbrella of the longer-running Op Drake, subsequently discovered stolen vehicles at the Upper Hutt business too.
“After half a year of work by Police Tactical Crime Units, Asset Recovery Units, and Customs New Zealand, we had sufficient evidence to execute today’s simultaneous warrants.
“The investigations into this activity are very much ongoing and are the reason why Police have restrained assets. With that work still under way, we’re unable to comment on the value, or types of assets that have been restrained.”
Operation in the capital
In Wellington, the operation [Operation Drake] has been running for over a year to combat the rise in vehicle thefts.
Wellington District Police have seen the number of unrecovered commercial vehicle thefts increase by 58% in the past five years.
Detective Inspector Haley Ryan says, “Stolen commercial vehicles have much more value to the receiver being dismantled and sold for parts versus them being rebirthed and sold.
“We would be very naive to believe that the businesses that are subject to today’s search warrants are the only car wrecking businesses to be involved in such illegal activities.
“New Zealand Police and Customs will continue to work in partnership and investigate and prosecute those businesses; we’re not just working in our own backyard, we will go wherever the evidence takes us.
“Our message to those involved in these activities is ‘we’re coming for you’.”
Police say work will continue on both operations and further arrests haven’t been ruled out.
Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Graham says “this is the second auto-dismantler to be prosecuted in Christchurch in the last year in relation to similar offending. Car theft has serious effects on people’s lives, and we don’t need anyone feeding that fire.
“Police regularly monitor compliance of secondhand dealers and the majority comply with the law and work closely with us.
“Unfortunately, there are people out there willing to benefit from crime, but today’s work shows the commitment of Police and our partner agencies to stopping those entities and individuals.”
Police advice on preventing car theft
Police say there are a number of precautions that car owners can take to prevent their cars from being stolen.
If car owners make sure their vehicle doors and windows are locked and valuables are removed your vehicle is less of a target.