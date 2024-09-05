A Canterbury investigation into a rise in car crime and theft started earlier this year and focused on two vehicle dismantlers yards: one in Christchurch and the other in Upper Hutt.

Police believe both yards were fuelling vehicle thefts in their wider areas.

Police were suspicious after visiting the Christchurch auto-dismantler, finding breaches of the Secondhand Dealers and Pawnbrokers Act.

Investigators alleged multiple stolen cars had been bought by the yard at undervalued rates.

Police have named this investigation Operation Mane.

Operation in Canterbury - ‘we’re coming for you’

“Among the evidence Operation Mane uncovered was that an Upper Hutt auto dismantler was operating under a similar business model. Wellington District Police, under the umbrella of the longer-running Op Drake, subsequently discovered stolen vehicles at the Upper Hutt business too.

“After half a year of work by Police Tactical Crime Units, Asset Recovery Units, and Customs New Zealand, we had sufficient evidence to execute today’s simultaneous warrants.

Police said they had sufficient evidence to execute simultaneous warrants. Photo / NZ Police

“The investigations into this activity are very much ongoing and are the reason why Police have restrained assets. With that work still under way, we’re unable to comment on the value, or types of assets that have been restrained.”

Operation in the capital

In Wellington, the operation [Operation Drake] has been running for over a year to combat the rise in vehicle thefts.

Wellington District Police have seen the number of unrecovered commercial vehicle thefts increase by 58% in the past five years.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan says, “Stolen commercial vehicles have much more value to the receiver being dismantled and sold for parts versus them being rebirthed and sold.

Police say work will continue on both operations and further arrests haven’t been ruled out. Photo / NZ Police

“We would be very naive to believe that the businesses that are subject to today’s search warrants are the only car wrecking businesses to be involved in such illegal activities.

“New Zealand Police and Customs will continue to work in partnership and investigate and prosecute those businesses; we’re not just working in our own backyard, we will go wherever the evidence takes us.

“Our message to those involved in these activities is ‘we’re coming for you’.”

Police say work will continue on both operations and further arrests haven’t been ruled out.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Graham says “this is the second auto-dismantler to be prosecuted in Christchurch in the last year in relation to similar offending. Car theft has serious effects on people’s lives, and we don’t need anyone feeding that fire.

Police executed warrants in Upper Hutt and Canterbury. Photo / NZ Police

“Police regularly monitor compliance of secondhand dealers and the majority comply with the law and work closely with us.

“Unfortunately, there are people out there willing to benefit from crime, but today’s work shows the commitment of Police and our partner agencies to stopping those entities and individuals.”

Police advice on preventing car theft

Police say there are a number of precautions that car owners can take to prevent their cars from being stolen.

If car owners make sure their vehicle doors and windows are locked and valuables are removed your vehicle is less of a target.

If possible, parking your car off the street in a well-lit area and installing cameras can help.

Police would like to ask the community to look out for each other and if you see any suspicious activity happening, please contact them on 111 immediately.

To report a theft after it has occurred, please contact 105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.