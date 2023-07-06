Shocking daylight attack leaves a dairy owner in hospital, just how long you could now wait for police in an emergency and what happened to a near million-dollar Rolls-Royce stolen from a suburban Auckland home in the latest headlines.

Two people have been arrested and charged after pulling out a fake gun on another motorist while driving on an Auckland highway.

The alleged incident was reported to the police shortly before 1am.

The victim was driving along Mt Wellington Highway when a car pulled up beside him and the male driver pointed a firearm at him, a police spokesperson said.

“With the assistance of Eagle, Police monitored the vehicle as it travelled towards Sylvia Park.”

Relieving Area Prevention Manager acting Inspector Steve Albrey said police conducted a vehicle stop and took a male and female into custody after locating an imitation handgun, along with a quantity of cannabis plant material and scales inside the vehicle.

“As a result, this male has been charged with unlawful possession of an imitation firearm.”

Police advised that people carrying any sort of firearm; either real or not, in a public place or where groups of other people were present, could place themselves at risk, Albrey said.

“We want to reassure the community that we take matters such as these very seriously and will continue to hold these offenders to account.”

Police investigation into the incident remain ongoing and they were not ruling out further charges, he said.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.