Near-centenarian Hamilton Logan’s pitch for the charity cause of giving people a second chance at life takes a few more steps forward as he encourages others to walk with him in Havelock North today.

Hamilton Logan sets out on a walk from his home in Havelock North. He's now embarking on a series of Village Green walks in his mission to stroll 100km in a series of walks before he turns 100 in November. Photo / Supplied

Newly profiled as Hawke’s Bay’s “Captain Tom”, he sets off on his first 1km Village Green walk, with a few supporters, from the Mackersey Pavilion in Havelock’s Village Green at 2.30pm on Tuesday, April 30.

His missions are 100km in a series of strolls by the time he turns 100 in November, and building a sustainable fund to support St John Ambulance, Hawke’s Bay’s Rescue Helicopter and the Rural Support Trust, through a Second Chance at Life Fund with the Hawke’s Bay Foundation.

But the retired farmer, one of the oldest survivors of the 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake, makes no pretensions of reaching the £40 million ($84 million) raised by the late retired British army officer Captain Tom Moore.

In his 100th year, amid the first British Covid lockdown in 2020, Moore set out to walk 100 fundraising lengths of his Bedfordshire garden, ultimately with a global audience.

