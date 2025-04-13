Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police arrest trio after toy store damaged, high-speed 50km dash across Auckland

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Polkinghorne documentary released, major rail disruptions in Auckland and Wellington and full driving license test in question.

Three men took police on a 50km high-speed dash across Auckland this morning after smashing into two shops, including a toy store, only stopped by multiple use of spikes.

The first burglary was reported at a currency exchange business on Clyde Rd in Browns Bay at around 3.18am.

Acting Waitematā East area commander Tim Williams said three offenders had been seen smashing their way into the store.

“A police dog handler deployed, and other police units flooded the area after the report.

“The dog handler tracked to a toy store nearby, which had also sustained damage.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A vehicle was seen leaving the area, which failed to stop for police.

“The police Eagle helicopter deployed and tracked the vehicle as it entered the Waterview Tunnel, heading south, at high speeds.”

The vehicle continued south towards Manukau until police spiked the car, which eventually stopped on Othello Drive.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“All three occupants ran on foot from the vehicle and were quickly arrested.”

Three men, aged 27, 28 and 31, will face charges over the offending and will appear at the North Shore District Court.

“Police are continuing to respond to burglaries occurring and are holding those responsible to account.”

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand