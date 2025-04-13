Polkinghorne documentary released, major rail disruptions in Auckland and Wellington and full driving license test in question.

Three men took police on a 50km high-speed dash across Auckland this morning after smashing into two shops, including a toy store, only stopped by multiple use of spikes.

The first burglary was reported at a currency exchange business on Clyde Rd in Browns Bay at around 3.18am.

Acting Waitematā East area commander Tim Williams said three offenders had been seen smashing their way into the store.

“A police dog handler deployed, and other police units flooded the area after the report.

“The dog handler tracked to a toy store nearby, which had also sustained damage.”