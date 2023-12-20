State Highway 25A re-opens, the moment of truth for finance minister Nicola Willis and Auckland Transport’s costly plans for Blockhouse Bay in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Three teens have been arrested after two Waikato liquor store workers were assaulted during an aggravated robbery last week.

Waikato District Criminal Investigations Manager, Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley, said “four masked individuals” entered a liquor store on Whatawhata Rd in Dinsdale at about 9.25pm last Saturday.

One store worker suffered injuries to his head and hand after he challenged the assailants during the incident, Pitkethley said.

He received treatment in hospital and is now recovering at home.

Today, police arrested two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old over the incident.

Pitkethley said police are “following strong lines of enquiry to locate a fourth individual”.

He said anyone with information about the event, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “update report”. Pitkethley said people can reference the file number 231217/9171.