Police arrest 'person of interest' on Auckland's North Shore after extensive search

Police have blocked off part of East Coast Road. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A 33-year-old man has been arrested following an extensive police search this evening in Browns Bay on Auckland's North Shore.

A part of East Coast Road was blocked off by police during the search this evening, but cordons have since been lifted.

Inspector Jason Homan, Tamaki Makaurau Police said that he was arrested without incident on an existing warrant.

Homan wants to reassure the community that there is no wider risk and thank the public for their patience while staff worked in the area.

Earlier, an onlooker said they can see several Armed Offenders squad members along with a dog team outside a residence, along with several people wrapped in blankets.