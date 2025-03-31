- Two people were arrested after a stolen vehicle fleeing police in West Auckland crashed.
- The crash on Rātā St, New Lynn, caused a member of the public’s vehicle to flip on its side, resulting in minor injuries.
- Police said charges are being considered in relation to the incident.
Two people have been arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle before crashing into a member of the public’s vehicle in West Auckland, causing it to flip on its side.
Police received information shortly before 6pm that a stolen vehicle was travelling on the Northwestern Motorway, exiting on to Rosebank Rd.
“Eagle was monitoring the vehicle’s movements from overhead,” police said.