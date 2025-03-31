Advertisement
Police arrest pair after stolen vehicle crashes into person’s car, causes it to flip on busy West Auckland road

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Government's plan to address the supermarket duopoly and the NZ Red Cross calls for donations as the death toll from the Myanmar earthquake continues to rise. Video / Getty Images
  • Two people were arrested after a stolen vehicle fleeing police in West Auckland crashed.
  • The crash on Rātā St, New Lynn, caused a member of the public’s vehicle to flip on its side, resulting in minor injuries.
  • Police said charges are being considered in relation to the incident.

Two people have been arrested after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle before crashing into a member of the public’s vehicle in West Auckland, causing it to flip on its side.

Police received information shortly before 6pm that a stolen vehicle was travelling on the Northwestern Motorway, exiting on to Rosebank Rd.

“Eagle was monitoring the vehicle’s movements from overhead,” police said.

The vehicle accelerated away on to Ash St in Avondale after seeing a police unit on the ground. It was not signalled to stop and was not pursued.

“It was driven on to Rātā St, New Lynn, before it collided with a member of the public’s vehicle,” police said.

Images from the scene show a blue Toyota RAV4 on its side, with glass strewn across the road.

Images from the scene show a blue Toyota RAV4 on its side, with glass strewn across the road. Photo / Lynley Ward
Police said both occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot and were quickly taken into custody after officers were directed to their location by Eagle.

Charges were being considered in relation to the incident, police said.

Rātā St was closed to west-bound traffic between the intersections of Binsted and Great North Roads.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed one ambulance attended the scene and treated one patient with minor injuries. They did not require transportation.

Police said the member of the public driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

