The vehicle accelerated away on to Ash St in Avondale after seeing a police unit on the ground. It was not signalled to stop and was not pursued.

“It was driven on to Rātā St, New Lynn, before it collided with a member of the public’s vehicle,” police said.

Images from the scene show a blue Toyota RAV4 on its side, with glass strewn across the road.

Photo / Lynley Ward

Police said both occupants of the stolen vehicle fled on foot and were quickly taken into custody after officers were directed to their location by Eagle.

Charges were being considered in relation to the incident, police said.

Rātā St was closed to west-bound traffic between the intersections of Binsted and Great North Roads.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed one ambulance attended the scene and treated one patient with minor injuries. They did not require transportation.

