Police have arrested a man after he allegedly accosted a group of young people at a Wellington house party with a machete, the Herald understands.

One of the partygoers, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the group was enjoying drinks at a property on Ohiro Rd in Brooklyn when the man jumped up on a wall beside them and presented a blade.

“He pointed the machete towards the group after one member asked ‘what’s up’ and replied ‘don’t sup me bro’,” the witness said.

They also noted the man had a large Alsatian puppy next to him.

A police spokesperson said they responded to reports of disorder about 7.15pm and arrested the man.

Further charges are being considered by the police.