Police arrest man after house shot at in Palmerston North

Police have made an arrest after a house was shot at in Palmerston North, though it’s not yet clear if the man in custody is connected to the incident.

Police were called about 6.35am to Tremaine Ave after a report of a firearm being discharged towards a property, and a vehicle at the property being damaged with a baseball bat, a police spokeswoman said.

“There were no injuries, and those involved reportedly left the scene in a vehicle.”

About 8am, police signalled a vehicle to stop in Warwick St, Feilding. It fled and police pursued for “a matter of seconds” before abandoning the pursuit due to the manner of driving.

“The vehicle was located abandoned about 9am in Halcombe.”

Then, about 9.45am in Awahuri, police saw another vehicle believed to be linked to the alleged offender in the earlier shooting.

Police spiked the vehicle’s tyres and it came to a stop in Fraser Drive, Feilding, where the driver fled on foot into an address. He was arrested shortly after.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish if the 40-year-old man arrested is connected to the earlier incidents,” the police spokeswoman said.

Driving offence charges are being considered.


