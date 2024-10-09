Air New Zealand staffer sacked after bypassing Customs queue, Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida and why police are cutting more than 100 jobs.

Police have made an arrest after a house was shot at in Palmerston North, though it’s not yet clear if the man in custody is connected to the incident.

Police were called about 6.35am to Tremaine Ave after a report of a firearm being discharged towards a property, and a vehicle at the property being damaged with a baseball bat, a police spokeswoman said.

“There were no injuries, and those involved reportedly left the scene in a vehicle.”

About 8am, police signalled a vehicle to stop in Warwick St, Feilding. It fled and police pursued for “a matter of seconds” before abandoning the pursuit due to the manner of driving.