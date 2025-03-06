Advertisement
Police arrest man, 22, after 5-month-old child taken to Dargaville Hospital with serious head injuries

NZ Herald
A man has been arrested after a 5-month-old child was taken to Dargaville Hospital with serious head injuries late last year.

Whangārei CIB acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said the infant arrived at the hospital on December 28.

“The baby was flown to Whangārei Hospital and later transferred to Starship Hospital in Auckland where they are making a good recovery,” Pilmer said at the time.

He said a 22-year-old man had today been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in Whangārei District Court tomorrow.

“The baby is now recovering well,” Pilmer said.

He said police did not have any further comment as the matter was now before the courts.

