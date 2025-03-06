The US steps back on Ukraine intelligence aid, Auckland fire continues, and nursing training sees a boost.

A man has been arrested after a 5-month-old child was taken to Dargaville Hospital with serious head injuries late last year.

Whangārei CIB acting Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer said the infant arrived at the hospital on December 28.

“The baby was flown to Whangārei Hospital and later transferred to Starship Hospital in Auckland where they are making a good recovery,” Pilmer said at the time.

He said a 22-year-old man had today been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.