Police arrest gang members at funeral procession in Nuhaka

Gang members arrested and charged in Nuhaka. Photo / File

Seven gang members and associates have appeared in the Gisborne District Court after being arrested at and near a funeral procession just short of Nuhaka.

Those arrested face a number of charges including unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons.

One of those arrested, a 21-year-old man, was also charged with possession of cannabis for supply, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, following inquiries made after the vehicle stop.

A police spokeswoman said a police presence was in place in the Wairoa / Gisborne area on Wednesday morning in order to monitor the procession.

"At around 9am as the gang members were travelling north, police became aware that a number of people from another gang had congregated in Opoutama Rd, Nuhaka.

"Police travelled to Nuhaka ahead of the procession to make inquiries. As a result three people were taken into custody, and each have been charged with unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons."

The gang members travelling in the funeral procession were stopped short of Nuhaka while police dealt with those subsequently arrested, she said.

"At about 9.15am in a separate but related incident, police stopped a suspicious vehicle on SH2 / Kokohu Rd near Nuhaka," she said.

"Four gang members and associates were taken into custody, and are also charged with unlawful assembly and possession of offensive weapons."

A prison transport van attended to assist with transporting those arrested on Kokohu Rd.