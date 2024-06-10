Police executed search warrants in the Hamilton and Auckland areas. Photo / NZME

Four people have been arrested following three incidents in Rotorua and Taupō last month.

Police were called to a ram raid of a store on Tutanekai St and an alleged aggravated robbery at a commercial premises on Fairy Springs Rd on May 22.

Police allege three people used a stolen vehicle to gain access to the Tutanekai St store about 4.30am and took multiple items, police said in a statement today.

About 5am, the trio allegedly entered the Fairy Springs Rd premises, threatened two staff members and took items.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen said police executed search warrants in the Hamilton and Auckland areas and recovered items allegedly taken during the two incidents.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated robbery, burglary, and two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Police also arrested two youths in connection to the alleged offending.

Another youth was arrested following an alleged burglary at a store in Taupō on May 19.

