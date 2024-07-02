Police had to abandon their pursuit at State Highway 59, Paremata when the vehicle travelled dangerously on the wrong side of the road.

“The vehicle continued to drive north and road spikes were successfully deployed in Paekākāriki”, Perkins said.

“The male then drove towards Kāpiti where he took a car from a member of the public and drove south on Transmission Gully.”

The Armed Offenders Squad followed the vehicle as it continued south on Transmission Gully.

Police signalled for the driver to stop but he continued to flee and exited at Waitangirua again.

He was successfully brought to a stop by police on Champion St, Perkins said.

The man was arrested without further danger to the public, she said.

“I want to acknowledge the work of police staff in this incredibly dangerous, fast-moving situation. Those involved were able to make critical decisions to ensure the safety of everybody involved.”

