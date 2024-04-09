TVNZ staff will learn their fate as job cut meetings loom, a warning as the Government looks at our gun laws and weather warnings in place. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

An Auckland man has been arrested and charged with stealing more than $2000 worth of canned corned beef during eight shoplifting incidents dating back to November last year.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, said Papakura’s Community Policing Team were patrolling on foot at Woolworths Takanini yesterday morning when they noticed staff interacting with a male shoplifter.

“The man has then attempted to leave the area and was quickly apprehended by staff,” Hunter said.

“It appears the man has allegedly taken 20 cans of corned beef and a couple of other items and attempted to leave the store without paying.”

Hunter said staff then identified that the man was also sought for a number of other retail thefts in Takanini, Manukau and Meadowlands.

“The man has charged with eight other incidents of shoplifting, most of which involved the theft of canned corned beef.

“The value of the stolen items equates to more than $2000 and dates back to November 2023.

“Thankfully, the accurate store reporting and the visibility of Police patrolling the area worked well to identify the offending as it took place, while ensuring other prior offences could also be actioned.”

Hunter said Police and retailers cannot prevent crime alone and rely on the help of the community to stop this illegal activity and hold these offenders to account.

A 39-year-old man will appear in Papakura District Court facing nine charges of shoplifting.