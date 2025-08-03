Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police arrest Auckland man accused of stealing $2m in more than 50 burglaries

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $2 million worth of property in more than 50 residential burglaries across Auckland.

Police had been gathering evidence and information on the man’s movements for several months before making the arrest.

They struck on Friday, intercepting him during another alleged burglary attempt.

“Just after 6pm, police sighted a vehicle belonging to the man travelling on Shore Road, Remuera,” Detective Sergeant Amanda Reed said in a statement.