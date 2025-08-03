Advertisement
Police arrest Auckland man accused of stealing $2m in more than 50 burglaries

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Auckland's Takanini South leads with frequent residential burglaries. Video / NZ Herald

A 51-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $2 million worth of property in more than 50 residential burglaries across Auckland.

Police had been gathering evidence and information on the man’s movements for several months before making the arrest.

They struck on Friday, intercepting him during another alleged burglary

