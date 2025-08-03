Police estimate he stole an estimated $2m worth of property.
He has been charged with seven counts of burglary and is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday. Police aren’t ruling out further charges.
“This is a significant result for the team, not only because this is someone who we’ve been keeping an eye on for a lengthy period of time, but also due to the large scale of his [alleged] offending,” Reed said.
Police hope some of the stolen property can be recovered and returned to its rightful owners.