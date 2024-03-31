A 36-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill someone with a weapon they were wielding at a BP petrol station in Newmarket. Image / Google

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill someone with a weapon they were wielding at a BP petrol station in Newmarket. Image / Google

A person has been arrested and charged after allegedly threatening to kill someone with a weapon they were wielding at a Newmarket petrol station.

Police said they responded to an incident at a petrol station on Khyber Pass Rd about 6.50pm on Saturday.

“The man allegedly approached someone at a petrol station and threatened them with a weapon.”

Footage posted to social media platform TikTok shows seven police vehicles lined up on Khyber Pass Rd, less than 100m from the BP petrol station.

A horde of officers appear to be bunched up outside Sun World Chinese Restaurant.

Police said a 36-year-old man was located nearby a short time after the incident and was taken into custody.

Police outside the Sun World Chinese Restaurant in Newmarket yesterday after a man allegedly threatened to kill someone with a weapon they were wielding. Photo / TikTok / Vailima_685

“[He] has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, assaulting police and threatening to kill.”

The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

A BP employee told the Herald they were not aware of the incident.