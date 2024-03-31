A person has been arrested and charged after allegedly threatening to kill someone with a weapon they were wielding at a Newmarket petrol station.
Police said they responded to an incident at a petrol station on Khyber Pass Rd about 6.50pm on Saturday.
“The man allegedly approached someone at a petrol station and threatened them with a weapon.”
Footage posted to social media platform TikTok shows seven police vehicles lined up on Khyber Pass Rd, less than 100m from the BP petrol station.
A horde of officers appear to be bunched up outside Sun World Chinese Restaurant.
Police said a 36-year-old man was located nearby a short time after the incident and was taken into custody.
“[He] has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, assaulting police and threatening to kill.”
The man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Monday.
A BP employee told the Herald they were not aware of the incident.