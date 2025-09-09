Advertisement
Police appeal to drivers seen moments before fatal Dunedin crash

Jazlyn Whales
Police are appealing to multiple drivers for more information following a fatal crash south of Dunedin last week.

Detective Darrin Healy stated that around 1.30pm on September 4, police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on East Taieri-Allanton Rd.

One person died at the scene.

