Police appeal to drivers seen moments before fatal Dunedin crash

“In particular, police are interested to hear from you if you may have seen an orange Suzuki Swift or a white and black motorcycle leading up to the time of the crash,” Healy said.
“Police are also looking to speak to the driver of a white van with black and white chevron stripes on the back half.
“We have no reason to believe this driver had any involvement in the crash, however they may have information that can assist with our investigation.
“If you can assist with these enquiries, or have dashcam footage from this time, please contact us via 105, either over the phone or online, referencing the file number 250904/9509.”