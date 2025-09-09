NZ Herald Morning News Update | Police say children of Tom Phillips will have extensive support & school teachers reject collective agreement offer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police appeal to drivers seen moments before fatal Dunedin crash

Police are appealing to multiple drivers for more information following a fatal crash south of Dunedin last week.

Detective Darrin Healy stated that around 1.30pm on September 4, police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on East Taieri-Allanton Rd.

One person died at the scene.

Healy said police would like to hear from any drivers who were on East Taieri-Allanton Rd SH1 near J Tee’s Golf and Function Centre between 1.20pm and 1.30pm on the day of the crash.