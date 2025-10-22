Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Police appeal judges’ decisions to return confiscated gang patches

RNZ
6 mins to read

Police are appealing two decisions where judges have elected to return confiscated gang patches (File photo). Photo / RNZ, Layla Bailey-McDowell

Police are appealing two decisions where judges have elected to return confiscated gang patches (File photo). Photo / RNZ, Layla Bailey-McDowell

By Bill Hickman of RNZ

Police say they are appealing two decisions where judges have elected to return gang patches confiscated under the Gangs Act.

At least three judges have ruled in favour of returning patches to gang members in the year since the legislation –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save