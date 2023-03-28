Police appeal for witnesses after two people killed in central Wellington crash

A car that failed to stop when signalled by police crashed into the building on the corner of Jervois Quay and Cable St in Wellington, killing two people and injuring three others. Photo / Nick James

A car that failed to stop when signalled by police crashed into the building on the corner of Jervois Quay and Cable St in Wellington, killing two people and injuring three others. Photo / Nick James

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a car crashed into a building in central Wellington, killing two people.

The crash, on the corner of Jervois Quay and Cable St, at 2.10am on Sunday happened after police and signalled for the car to stop.

Two people died at the scene and three others in the car were injured and taken to hospital.

Police investigating the crash have now appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They want to hear from anyone who might have seen what happened and have not spoken to police.

“Additionally we want to hear from anyone who might have video footage, including dashcam footage from any vehicles travelling in the area at that time that may have captured the incident,” police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and police said on Sunday the matter will be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.



