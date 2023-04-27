Police appeal for witnesses after man shot in Porirua

Police investigating a firearms incident in Porirua City Centre last weekend are appealing for witnesses to come forward and speak with them.

Police investigating a firearms incident in Porirua City Centre last weekend are appealing for witnesses to come forward and speak with them.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was shot outside a Porirua business in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss said emergency services were alerted to reports of disorder outside a business on Serlby Pl.

“A man sustained a serious gunshot wound after a firearm was discharged towards him by an individual within a group of people.”

The victim is in hospital in a stable condition, Middlemiss said.

Middlemiss believed it was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community.

“Police have completed a scene examination and are making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident but are also seeking the public’s help.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist with police inquiries should contact 105 either by calling or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using “Update Report”.

People should reference file number 230423/6438. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



