Police appeal for witnesses after man found dead on SH1 near Waipu

Police car. Photo / File

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found deceased on State Highway 1, 13km south of Waipu on Saturday.

Emergency services were called about 8.50am yesterday to the scene, between the Waipu Gorge Rd and SH12 turnoffs.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilkinson said the Serious Crash Unit attended and indications suggest the man was likely struck by a vehicle.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed an incident on this stretch of road to come forward.

"We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area of Brynderwyn Summit and Artillery Rd, between 7pm and 10pm on Friday evening," Wilkinson said.

"We are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam footage that may be of use."

Those who have information that can help police with investigations are asked to call 105 and quote event number P051784129.