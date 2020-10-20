Police appeal for sightings of van involved in motorcycle crash

Police said the van, a light blue people mover-type with a broken rear window, fled the scene after the crash. Photo / File

Police are appealing for any sightings of a blue van involved in a hit-and-run collision involving a motorcycle in Manukau City.

One person was seriously injured in the smash in Weymouth this evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Weymouth Rd and Blanes Rd around 7.35pm, a police spokesperson said.

The van reportedly involved in the crash, described as a light blue people mover-type van with a broken rear window, fled the scene after the crash.

Police urge anyone who has seen the van, last seen travelling west on Weymouth Rd, to get in touch.

"The motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries and the Serious Crash Unit are attending," the spokesperson said.



Weymouth Rd is closed and motorists should avoid travelling to the area.