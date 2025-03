Seventy-five-year-old Aranjan was last seen in the Woodbridge area early this morning.

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 75-year-old Wellington woman.

A police spokesperson said Aranjan was last seen in the Woodbridge area in Johnsonville, early this morning.

“If you have seen Aranjan, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call Police on 111 and quote reference number P062094467.”