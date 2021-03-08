Police appeal for sightings of missing 30-year-old Auckland man Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson was last seen leaving an address in Glenfield yesterday evening. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing to the public for help finding a missing Auckland man.

Matthew Johnson was last seen leaving an address in Glenfield on Auckland's North Shore yesterday evening.

A police spokesperson said police, along with Johnson's family, are extremely worried about the 30-year-old.

He drives a white 1997 Toyota Carib Z-Touring station wagon.

Police describe Johnson as being of around 170cm tall and of thin build and heavily tattooed on both arms.

He was last seen wearing a dark top, black pants and was likely to be wearing Nike scuffs.

"He has a medical condition that requires frequent medication so it's important that anyone who knows where he is, or might have seen Matthew, contacts police immediately on 111," the spokeswoman said.

Members of the public who have sighted Johnson can also call police on 105 quoting file number 210212/2524.

Johnson may be in Auckland but is also known to the Northland area.