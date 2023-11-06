Labour to convene in Wellington for leadership selection, recent rugby head injury study results released, Reserve Bank likely to maintain official cash rate and Niwa releases climate summary for the month. Video / NZHerald

Police are appealing for sightings of a car after a man was found dead inside an Ellerslie home overnight.

Police responded to the report of a man found unconscious at a property on Celtic Cr around 7.58pm.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

A police spokesperson said there will be an increased police presence in the area today, including a scene guard at the property.

“Our focus is on establishing the circumstances surrounding the death and supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time,” they said.

Police investigating an unexplained death in Ellerslie are seeking sightings of this Kia Rio vehicle. Photo / NZ Police

Police are appealing for any information or sightings of a blue Kia Rio, registration NJN927.

The vehicle was last seen at the Celtic Cr address.

“Anyone with information that may assist with our enquiries is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting file number 231106/8053. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A scene examination is underway and is expected to take a couple of days.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene on Celtic Crescent this morning.

Neighbours didn’t hear anything unusual last night, but one woman did say police told her a “serious incident” had occurred.

A woman with cardboard boxes walked into one of the homes cordoned off in the two-unit building.











