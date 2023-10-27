Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Rawinia, who has been reported as missing.

Concerns are growing about the whereabouts of 14-year-old Rawinia, who was last seen in the Whangārei area on October 17.

Police have reported her as missing and are asking the public for assistance as they try to locate her. They have concerns for her safety given her age.

There is a possibility she could be in Northland, Auckland or Hamilton.

Anyone who has further information about her whereabouts or have sightings to report should contact the police as soon as possible.

Information on Rawinia’s whereabouts can be reported via the non-emergency number 105, quoting file number 231018/7680.

Information can also be reported via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



