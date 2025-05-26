“Police are now appealing for the public’s help to identify two witnesses who were travelling in a vehicle on the night of the incident,” said Detective Sergeant Ian Langridge.

“It is believed they stopped and picked up an occupant of the Konini St address sometime that night.”

Police are also urging residents in the Konini St and Vanguard St areas to contact us if they have located any unfamiliar items on their property.

A 47-year-old man is facing a raft of charges, including arson and wounding with intent to injure.

He appeared in the Nelson District Court and was remanded in custody until his next appearance on June 16.

Langridge said anyone with information about the fire should contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or by calling non-emergency number 105.

Please use the reference number 250522/0382.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.