Stephen Cowan, 24, has been missing since Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Police are seeking information to help locate a 24-year-old, missing from his Johnsonville home since Saturday.

Stephen Cowan, 24, is around 172cm tall and of medium build.

Saturday, May 1, was the last time he had contact with his family, who now have concerns for his welfare.

Police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them on 111, quoting file number 210503/5128.