Police appeal for information on historical sexual offending on West Coast

Greymouth Police are seeking information in relation to historic sexual offending. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Greymouth Police are seeking information in relation to historic sexual offending. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Greymouth Police are seeking information in relation to historical sexual offending against boys on the West Coast.

Allan William Walton, an 87-year-old West Coast man, today pleaded guilty to charges of multiple historic sexual offences against young boys and male adolescents on the West Coast occurring in the late 1950s through to the 1980s.

The victims identified so far share a link through several sports clubs that Walton was involved with, including West Coast junior rugby league clubs and the Greymouth Memorial swimming baths.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have direct information of similar offending by Walton.

Walton was also known by the nickname "Skeeter" at the time of the offending.