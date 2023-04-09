Police have released images of a man wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery in Christchurch. Photo / NZ Police

Christchurch police want to hear from anyone with information about an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises in Strowan this morning.

Around 10.55am, a man entered a store on Normans Road with a weapon and stole cash, cigarettes and tobacco.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police would like to identify the man pictured in the CCTV images in relation to this incident, and are also interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious.

Police are also investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred at a Cashmere business on Saturday, April 8 around 9:50pm and an aggravated robbery at a store in St Martins on Saturday, March 25.

The investigation team is continuing to make inquiries into these incidents, including whether there is any connection with this morning’s aggravated robbery on Normans Road.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to contact police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 230409/5290.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by phoning Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.