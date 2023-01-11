Three 500mL opaque bottles of a chemical known as pickling paste were stolen from Waikato Hospital. Photo / NZPolice

Chemicals that can degrade bones have been stolen from Waikato Hospital.

A police spokesperson said three 500ml opaque bottles of a chemical known as pickling paste were reported as having been stolen from the hospital between December 23 and January 10.

The chemical has the potential to burn skin, will cause blindness if it makes contact with a person’s eyes, and can even cause bones to degrade.

Pickling paste is also used in the welding industry as an acid etching gel that may be brushed onto stainless steel welds to lessen the appearance of discolouration.

The spokesperson said the offenders possibly do not know what they have stolen and police are warning of the potential dangers.

They are asking that anyone with any information on the theft or the whereabouts of the chemicals to get in touch with Police on 105 and reference file number 230110/5099.



