Police appeal for information after Christchurch assault

The scene of the assault in Christchurch. Photo / Kurt Bayer

A man suffered serious head injuries in an assault at a suburban Christchurch address last night.

Police were called to a property at Newmark St, Bishopdale, at about midnight and found the man in a critical condition.

He was rushed to hospital and remains there today.

Detective Inspector Mike Ford was appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

"Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw what happened, or may have information that could be of use," he said.

"Police would also like to speak to the family and friends of the injured man.

"We will be conducting a scene examination at the address and speaking with witnesses at the scene."

Officers are guarding the scene this morning, with police-tape cordoning off the back-section townhouse.

Specialist scene examination officers are also arriving on the quiet street to try and piece together what happened.

A neighbour today told the Herald he noticed police cars and an ambulance arrive between 1am and 2am.

He had been awake and hadn't heard any commotion but when he looked onto the street he saw a man being taken into custody by police officers.

"He was being quiet, no dramas," the neighbour said.

Asked about the house at the centre of inquiries, the man said he'd noticed some "dodgy characters" coming and going over the past week.

If you know more about the attack, contact police via the non emergency reporting line 105.