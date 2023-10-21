Police appeal for information about missing Wellington kayaker

Police said a woman allegedly stole a kayak from a Raumati property and was seen entering the water in the kayak around 8pm last night. Photo / NZME

Police said a woman allegedly stole a kayak from a Raumati property and was seen entering the water in the kayak around 8pm last night. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for information regarding a kayaker missing off the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington.

Police said a woman allegedly stole a kayak from a Raumati property and was seen entering the water in the kayak around 8pm last night.

“The kayak was a yellow, one-person kayak,” a spokesperson said.

The woman was wearing a long-sleeved red top and grey track pants, and carrying a white and pink bag.

The person who reported the incident to Police lost sight of the woman on the kayak around 8.30pm.

Anyone who may have seen anything that could assist with the search effort is asked to contact Police and quote event number P056449151.