Police appeal for help to find missing 18-year-old last seen in Invercargill

Police are appealing to the public for help to find a missing 18-year-old last seen two days after Christmas.

Bailey Keen, of Timaru, has not been seen since last Wednesday, when he was spotted on Ythan St in Invercargill.

Police say his family have concerns for his welfare and are appealing to members of the public who may have any information about the teenager’s whereabouts or more recent sightings of him.

“Bailey was wearing a white hoody with blue writing on the front, a white cap and grey shorts - and has a tattoo on his left hand.”

Have you seen Bailey? Anyone who has seen Bailey Keen is urged to contact Police on 105.