Police are searching for a non-verbal man with Down syndrome after he went missing from his Auckland home.

Chris, 44, was reported missing from his home in Avondale and police and his family have concerns for his welfare, police said in an online post.

He was last seen wearing a maroon jumper with grey pants, a fawn/light brown jacket, and black Nike shoes.

“Chris has Down’s Syndrome and is non-verbal. He is known to frequent Auckland’s public transport system,” the post said.