At least five police officers remain at the Headhunters gang pad after the raid overnight. Video / Ben Dickens

Armed police have raided the Head Hunters North Shore gang pad in the Auckland suburb of Wairau Park.

The Herald understands police, including members of the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS), raided the newly minted pad of the North Shore chapter overnight.

A Herald reporter on the scene said officers were blocking all entrances near the pad, preventing anyone from getting in and out. All officers are wearing large vests.

Neighbours said they heard loud bangs as the armed police used flash-bang grenades to raid the industrial unit overnight on Target Rd. The unit was only bought last year on behalf of the new chapter.

Police remained at the pad on Wednesday morning after the raid. Photo / Michael Craig

It adjoins an engraving business which is unrelated to the gang. Other neighbours include a marine business and a panel beaters.

Police have not released details of the raid and it’s unclear what was seized or if anyone was arrested. It’s understood senior members of the chapter are believed to be overseas while other members are on remand.

Police have not released details of the raid and it’s unclear what was seized or if anyone was arrested. Photo / Michael Craig

The gang opened the pad for the new North Shore chapter last year, soon after the chapter was officially formed.

The Herald understands the purchase price for the location was in the order of $700,000 and there is no evidence a mortgage was taken out on the leasehold property.

More to come