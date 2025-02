The economy is expected to turn a corner but food and security is still rife in New Zealand. Video / NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding in Arrowtown this afternoon where it is understood a person has died in a workplace incident.

Police and ambulance vehicles could be seen responding to Dennison Way shortly after 3.30pm.

A police spokesperson said the death was not being treated as suspicious and would be referred to the Coroner.

Police said WorkSafe would be notified of the death.