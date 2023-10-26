Rugby fans scramble for last-minute flights to Paris, how the Israel-Hamas conflict could affect petrol prices and Vanuatu braces for cyclone Lola in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Gale-force winds have forced the cancellation of flights at Wellington Airport and blown over a truck in Canterbury as wild weather bringing snow and heavy rain marches up the island.

On the country’s roads, meanwhile, police have closed State Highway 1 north of Kaikōura because of high winds in the area. They asked motorists to avoid the area.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said an Air New Zealand flight from Hamilton made two attempts to land in Wellington this morning but was unable to due to the wind.

Air NZ 817 from Hamilton to Wellington on a VERY wobbly aborted 2nd attempt to land! 😳🤢🤮@WeatherWatchNZ pic.twitter.com/zxD7kTwPeY — Ross P (@Rosspnz) October 26, 2023

It was diverted to Palmerston North, which means NZ5347 from Wellington to Christchurch has had to be cancelled.

Another Air NZ flight from Christchurch was unable to land in the capital after two attempts and has diverted to Auckland.

Two Sounds Air flights into Wellington have also been cancelled due to bad weather in Westport and Taupō.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reported a truck had tipped over at the intersection of SH7 in Canterbury and motorists there should expect delays.

A truck rolled on State Highway 7, Canterbury in strong wind on Thursday. Photo / Waka Koathi NZTA

For those travelling by road, a strong wind warning has been issued for SH1, Desert Road. Those driving a lighter or high-sided vehicle - or riding a motorcycle - are being asked to take extra care.

This morning, MetService increased its weather alerts for the coming storm, issuing 29 warnings and watches across the South and North Islands. Severe gales, heavy rain and snow to sea level are set to envelop central and southern New Zealand starting from this evening.

The lower North Island is being warned to brace for destructive gales and those in the South Island are advised that snow could affect roads and bring stress to livestock.

Already today the West Coast has been blasted by around 1700 lightning bolts between 6am and 8am as electrical storms march up the South Island.

~1⃣7⃣0⃣0⃣



⚡️⚡️That's the number of lightning strikes in the last two hours



Those thunderstorms travel up Westland and into Buller and western Tasman this morning, also making it over the S.Apls into the Canterbury High Country



Be sure to take extra care out there today💪 pic.twitter.com/Tiaj0hwzEa — MetService (@MetService) October 25, 2023

The rain started falling in Fiordland overnight before moving up the West Coast. Meanwhile, temperatures hit a balmy 20C in Christchurch this morning, expected to rise to 25C with gales stronger than 100km/h set to blast the region.

Southland, Clutha, Dunedin, Central Otago and Southern Lakes can also expect heavy snow between 8pm tonight and 11am tomorrow.

A strong wind watch for Clutha, Southland, Stewart Island and Fiordland came into force yesterday. MetService is warning people that gales may reach severe speeds in these areas.

Further north in Wellington and the Wairarapa strong winds are forecast to batter the region from 6am today, bringing with them the chance of powerlines being downed and drivers being buffeted by strong gusts.

Severe gales could reach 120km/h in exposed places up until 8pm today.

In Hawke’s Bay and Hastings, people should be on watch for strong winds, with MetService issuing a strong wind watch between 9am today and 7am on Friday.

A series of fronts move up the country from tonight and they don't do so quietly



The next few days bring:



🟡💨Strong Winds

🟠🌧Heavy Rain

🟡❄Snow



Severe Weather Warnings and Watches have been for areas likely to be affected pic.twitter.com/v9u33VJWJh — MetService (@MetService) October 24, 2023

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Westland about and south of Otira and the headwaters of Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthur’s Pass from this evening and for Westland north of Otira, and Buller from tomorrow morning.

MetService says thunderstorms and up to 150mm of rain are likely across many of these areas.

Meanwhile, a 23-hour orange road snowfall warning is in place for Milford Rd from 10am.

Rain was forecast to turn to snow at higher levels late on Thursday morning, then gradually lower to near sea level on Thursday night or overnight. MetService said to expect 10 to 20cm of snow to settle on the road above 800 metres, with lesser amounts down to near sea level.

“Snow is expected to lower to near sea level. Heavy snowfall is possible above 300 metres, where amounts may approach warning criteria.”

Road snowfall warnings are also in place from this evening for the Haast Pass, Lindis Pass, Lewis Pass, Arthur’s Pass, Crown Range Road and on SH1 between Dunedin and Waitati.

While a lot of attention is focused on the tropics, our weather in NZ will turn active, too.



Heavy rain will impact the west of the South Island.



Localised landslips & flooding are possible.



Note the sharp rise predicted with river flows as colours go to blue & purple. pic.twitter.com/aubQYOHH42 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 24, 2023























