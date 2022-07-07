PM Jacinda Ardern Addresses Lowy Institute from Sydney

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is to deliver a major foreign policy speech expected to canvas rising geopolitical issues ahead of the much-anticipated Pacific Islands Forum next week.

Ardern will at 12.30pm speak at the Lowy Institute think tank in Sydney as part of her five-day trade- and tourism-focused Australia trip.

The last major speech by a New Zealand politician at the nonpartisan international policy group was in 2018, when then Foreign Minister Winston Peters outlined the "Pacific reset" approach.

Peters spoke then of building "resilience" in the Pacific and moving away from "donor/recipient interaction" and into "genuine, mature political partnerships".

Current Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has built on this approach, and Ardern has also spoken at length about respecting and encouraging autonomy of Pacific nations as a core part of New Zealand's relations.

Ardern will likely continue advocating for this autonomy of Pacific Island nations, for New Zealand as having an "independent foreign policy", climate change and the importance of a rules-based international order, particularly in light of Russia's war on Ukraine.

The backdrop to her speech also includes rising geopolitical tensions in the Pacific, sparked by a security arrangement between Solomon Islands and China at the start of the year.

Tensions have been further stoked as China toured the region seeking to drum up support for a broader security and trade agreement, which was ultimately turned down by Pacific countries, with the caveat that it would be discussed at the Pacific Islands Forum.

The United States has also entered the fray, conducting its own tour and seeking closer security ties with New Zealand and allies including the establishment of the Partners in the Blue Pacific.

Ardern's comments today will set the scene for the Pacific Islands Forum leaders' meetings in Fiji next week, where issues around China and climate change will really be thrashed out.

Ardern will also talk to other Australian Government ministers as a part of the Australia New Zealand Leadership Forum, and has a formal bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The issues she will canvas are complex, with New Zealand still closely linked to China for trade, and the new Free Trade Agreement with the European Union not giving New Zealand's cornerstone meat and dairy exporters as much access as they wanted.

There will also be much attention on how closely Ardern aligns New Zealand with Australia on nitty-gritty foreign policy matters, given how offside Australia got with China under the former Scott Morrison administration.

Well into her second week of travel outside of New Zealand, Ardern has spent the past few days helping businesses strengthen their relationships with existing and prospective clients and partners in Australia.

At a tourism promotional event in Sydney on Wednesday, she talked up "regenerative tourism" – giving tourists an experience that embeds Māori values and enables visitors to leave a small carbon footprint.

Ardern said it would be beneficial if New Zealand and Australia got on the same page on this front, as many travellers see the countries as a package deal.

The PM suggested it would be preferable if airlines in the region shifted to using cleaner forms of fuel together, as not to disadvantage those that incur higher costs by making the change.

Ardern yesterday also opened a display of New Zealand fashion and high-end consumer brands at the David Jones department store.

David Jones is grouping the 17 Kiwi brands it already stocks, and adding seven brands to the section of the store cordoned off for the New Zealand product promo.

Newcomers will be hoping David Jones continues stocking their products after the month-long showcase.