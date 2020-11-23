Plumes of smoke: Fire crews tackle West Auckland house fire

Thick black smoke could be seen around parts of West Auckland this evening, the result of a house fire.

Fire and Emergency were called to the blaze at around 5.20pm, a spokesperson said.

"On arrival we found it to be well-involved and we transmitted what we call a second alarm.

"At the height of it, we had four trucks in attendance."

The fire has been extinguished and a fire investigator is on scene.

There is no report of any injuries at this stage.

It's believed the blaze is around Redwood Drive in Massey.

Sharon Whitcombe, who lives nearby, said she could smell "strong smoke" and saw "massive thick black smoke".

She also heard a bang.